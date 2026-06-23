Russia considering full ban on diesel exports, senior official says Deputy premier says domestic fuel market ‘challenging but under control’

Russia is considering a full ban on diesel exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Novak said the situation on the domestic fuel market is "challenging but under control," and that authorities have prepared measures to boost supplies during the summer season amid increased demand for petroleum products.

Russian oil companies have maximized fuel production and deliveries to the regions, while small and medium-sized refineries have also been mobilized to increase motor fuel output, he said.

"We are using reserves that were not previously utilized. We are also encouraging additional supplies to the domestic market, including through amendments to tax legislation prepared by the government," Novak said.

In early June, Russia imposed a temporary ban on aviation fuel exports through Nov. 30 to help maintain stability in the domestic fuel market.

Over the past week, restrictions on fuel sales have been imposed across Saratov, Tver, Omsk, Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, and Tatarstan regions.

Moscow also imposed restrictions on fuel sales at Gazpromneft gas stations in Tyumen region, and Lukoil gas stations in the Voronezh region.

Meanwhile, oil producer Tatneft introduced temporary limits on gasoline and diesel sales at its filling stations across the country after Ukraine's Defense Forces claimed that a June 12 drone strike targeted the TANECO refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, part of the Tatneft group.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's General Staff claimed that its forces had struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and fuel terminals, taking more than 30% of refining capacity offline.