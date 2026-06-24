Russia ‘won't waste time on temporary, interim solutions, much less accept ultimatums dictated by someone else,’ says Lavrov

Top Russian diplomat says Moscow to not agree to ceasefire in Ukraine for sake of peace talks Russia ‘won't waste time on temporary, interim solutions, much less accept ultimatums dictated by someone else,’ says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that his country will not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine for the sake of holding peace negotiations.

“We're always ready, but, I repeat, when we sit down at the negotiating table, if there are any coherent ideas, proposals, and adequate people on the other side, we won't take anyone's word for it,” Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum in the Russian capital Moscow.

Lavrov argued Moscow previously agreed to this step following peace negotiations in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul in 2022, defining the issue of Ukraine as a matter of fundamental importance for the Russian side.

“And we certainly won't settle for temporary, interim solutions, much less accept ultimatums dictated by someone else,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov confirmed that Russia had contacts with the office of European Council President Antonio Costa, but noted Moscow’s readiness to engage with EU representatives and hear their views if the 27-member bloc adopts a constructive position.

“But we simply no longer have the right to rely – in any part of our foreign policy, from the point of view of achieving development goals and strengthening Russia’s international position – in any way on Europe’s promises or expectations,” Lavrov further said.

He went on to reaffirm Russia’s readiness for negotiations on Ukraine, but added Moscow is nonetheless on guard to avoid being “deceived.”

Lavrov further reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to the understandings reached at the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska in August last year.

He, however, argued that the "ball is not on our side of the field," while stating Moscow seeks to understand whether the US position has changed following the G7 summit in France.

Commenting about Moscow’s membership in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Lavrov described the organization as “half-dead” and that while he would personally withdraw from it, this is a decision to be made by the Russian president.

He also stated that Russia is ready to facilitate the conclusion of a comprehensive long-term deal between Washington and Tehran if its services are needed.

"We certainly hope that the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will benefit the energy and food security of countries in the Global South.

"And the stabilization of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf could well become the pretext for launching a broad dialogue on a new security architecture and cooperation in this strategic region of the Middle East as a whole," he expressed.