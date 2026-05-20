Putin says Russia-China relations at 'unprecedentedly high level' amid surging bilateral trade Russian president and his Chinese counterpart open talks in Beijing with warm exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that relations between Russia and China have reached “an unprecedentedly high level” while bilateral trade has increased more than thirtyfold over the past 25 years.

Speaking at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, Putin described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “dear friend,” recalling a Chinese proverb that “if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed.”

Putin said at the opening of negotiations in the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People that relations between Russia and China had reached “an unprecedentedly high level” and now “serve as a model of partnership.”

“Against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his intention to attend the 2026 APEC Summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in November and invited Xi to visit Russia next year.

According to Putin, Moscow and Beijing continue to advocate “cultural and civilizational diversity” and respect for the sovereign development paths of states.

