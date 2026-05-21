Letter to EU's Antonio Costa urges leaders to consider suspending parts of EU-Israel agreement

Irish premier calls for EU debate on Israel after Gaza flotilla detentions Letter to EU's Antonio Costa urges leaders to consider suspending parts of EU-Israel agreement

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has asked European Council President Antonio Costa to place Israel’s treatment of EU citizens detained aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla on the agenda of next month’s EU summit.

In a letter seen by RTE News, Martin said EU leaders should consider suspending all or parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing the “illegal detention” of EU citizens by the Israeli army in international waters.

Organizers said at least 12 Irish citizens were among those detained alongside hundreds of participants from other countries.

The move came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted footage showing detained activists intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters zip-tied and forced to kneel.

Martin described Ben-Gvir’s behavior as “unacceptable” and said the treatment of activists reflected what he called Israel’s “growing disregard” for international norms and obligations under international law.

He also said that, seven months after a ceasefire, people in Gaza were still living in “shocking conditions” and facing a humanitarian disaster.

The Irish premier further criticized the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and violence against Palestinian communities, saying they undermined the viability of a two-state solution.

Martin urged Costa to place the issue on the agenda of the EU summit in Brussels next month.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel following attacks in international waters.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.