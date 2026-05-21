Latest round of talks held discussed draft ‘declaration of intent,’ consultations ‘have not yet reached final results, Lebanese official tells Anadolu

Lebanese president intensifying contacts with US, Arab, ‘friendly’ countries to solidify ceasefire with Israel Latest round of talks held discussed draft ‘declaration of intent,’ consultations ‘have not yet reached final results, Lebanese official tells Anadolu

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is intensifying contacts with the US as well as “friendly” Arab and foreign countries to pressure Israel into solidifying a ceasefire before entering any other negotiation tracks, a senior Lebanese official source said Thursday.

The source, speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said the US-sponsored security track negotiations between Lebanon and Israel remain “technical-military” talks focused on field measures.

According to the source, discussions are centered on Israel’s withdrawal from territories it recently occupied, the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas, and reinforcing the ceasefire before moving to any other files.

The source added that a meeting is expected to be held in Washington on May 29, bringing together Lebanese and Israeli officers within a “technical military framework” to discuss field steps on the ground.

He stressed that Lebanon was continuing contacts with “friendly” Arab and foreign countries to pressure Israel into solidifying the ceasefire before entering any other negotiation tracks.

The latest round of negotiations held on May 14-15 discussed a draft “declaration of intent” related to the negotiation track aimed at reaching an understanding, the source said.

The consultations “have not yet reached final results,” he added.