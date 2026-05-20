Kremlin calls Ukrainian president ‘main obstacle’ to settlement after warning of possible attacks

Moscow says Zelenskyy’s June strike plans do not support peace efforts Kremlin calls Ukrainian president ‘main obstacle’ to settlement after warning of possible attacks

Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claiming Kyiv has prepared plans for strikes against Russia in June do not contribute to efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Peskov said Zelenskyy himself is “the main obstacle” to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“Again and again, we hear militant statements. These are not the kind of statements that would help create an atmosphere favorable to moving toward peace negotiations.

“This once again underscores and proves who is the main obstacle on the path toward a peaceful settlement. It is Zelenskyy and his regime,” he said.

According to Peskov, the Russian military will take measures to counter threats coming from Kyiv, while Russia continues to prefer a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Moscow remains open to a peaceful path of settlement. It is the preferred option for us,” he said.

Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is proceeding “very well,” describing it as “businesslike and substantive.”

Commenting on the upcoming tea meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Peskov said it is a Chinese tradition for the country’s leader to hold tea meetings with foreign leaders, adding that such gatherings have become a hallmark of Xi’s meetings with Putin.

“There is nothing inherently exclusive about this, but it became an intrinsic attribute of meetings between Putin and Xi. They use it to discuss the most sensitive issues,” he said.

Peskov added that no press conference by Putin following the visit to China is planned.

Regarding the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Peskov stated that Moscow and Beijing have generally reached an understanding on the main parameters, although there is still no clear timeline for implementation.

The Power of Siberia 2 is a proposed gas pipeline project designed to transport Russian natural gas to China via Mongolia, strengthening energy ties between Moscow and Beijing.