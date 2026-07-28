'We have seen a change in migrants' tactics: they are increasingly using tunnels or caves,' border guard service chief says

Lithuania claims migrant smuggling attempts via tunnels from Belarus 'We have seen a change in migrants' tactics: they are increasingly using tunnels or caves,' border guard service chief says

The chief of Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT) claimed on Tuesday there were attempts to smuggle migrants through tunnels from Belarus, according to broadcaster LRT.

“Recently, we have seen a change in migrants' tactics: they are increasingly using tunnels or caves,” Rustamas Liubajevas told Lithuanian broadcaster 15min.

He said border guards discovered "tens of places" where tunnels were being dug after VSAT earlier reported that a tunnel leading from Belarus was uncovered in southeastern Lithuania.

"Without logistical support from the Belarusian border guards, this would not be possible. First of all, all of this activity is taking place right next to the border. Then there is the need to supply timber, as the tunnel has wooden supports,” Liubajevas said.

He alleged that Belarusian authorities are "either turning a blind eye or actively helping migrants dig these tunnels."

Liubajevas said tunnel-based migrant smuggling attempts increased this year after first being detected last year, adding that similar methods had previously been used on the Belarus-Poland border.