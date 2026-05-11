Georgian Orthodox Church elects new patriarch Metropolitan Shio becomes 142nd catholicos-patriarch

A new patriarch was elected Monday in Georgia, according to the country’s national broadcaster.

The Georgian Orthodox Church’s expanded council elected Metropolitan Shio, 57, as the 142nd catholicos-patriarch with 22 votes.

Thirty-three members of the Holy Synod participated in the ballot, with one vote declared invalid.

The enthronement ceremony for the new patriarch is scheduled for May 12 at Svetitskhoveli Cathedral.

The previous Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia II, died on March 17 at age 93.

