EU foreign ministers also discussed trade measures related to Israeli occupiers in West Bank, says bloc’s foreign policy chief

EU agrees to lift sanctions on Syria's interior, defense ministers EU foreign ministers also discussed trade measures related to Israeli occupiers in West Bank, says bloc’s foreign policy chief

The EU has agreed to lift sanctions on Syria's interior and defense ministers as part of a broader policy shift toward Damascus, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday.

"We also agreed to lift the sanctions on Syria’s interior and defense ministers," Kallas told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, adding that the decision is linked to efforts to reset relations and support political transition in the country after years of suspension under the Bashar Assad era.

EU ministers also agreed to fully resume the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement, previously partially suspended, and to launch a high-level political dialogue with Syrian authorities later in the day.

She said that the EU is preparing to "frontload" security and defense cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions, and warned that the situation remains fragile following recent developments involving Iran.

Ministers also discussed reinforcing the EU naval mission Aspides, which aims to support maritime security and freedom of navigation, and its potential contribution to broader international maritime efforts.

EU foreign ministers also discussed trade measures related to Israeli occupiers in the West Bank, with several member states calling for further steps, Kallas said.

She added that the European Commission will continue working on possible proposals in this area.

Turning to Ukraine, Kallas said ministers assessed the evolving battlefield dynamics, stating that Ukraine is in a "much better position than a year ago."

She said that the ministers discussed security guarantees in the event of a truce, including enhanced satellite monitoring capabilities, while stressing that any future peace negotiations must be coordinated with Kyiv.

Ministers also discussed Ukraine's EU accession process, with Kallas highlighting what she described as "remarkable reform progress" made under difficult circumstances.

"There is now new momentum, and we must use it to advance Ukraine's path into the EU. This means opening all the negotiation clusters before summer," she said.