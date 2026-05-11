Europe can no longer depend on Washington for security, says Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares

Spain says EU must build its own military amid doubts over US support Europe can no longer depend on Washington for security, says Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares

Spain’s foreign minister on Monday called on the EU to build its own military capacity, warning that uncertainty over the US’ commitment to European security risks emboldening adversaries such as Russia.

Jose Manuel Albares told Politico that Europe could no longer afford to rely unquestioningly on Washington’s protection.

“We cannot be waking up every morning wondering what the US will do next,” Albares said. “Our citizens deserve better.”

The remarks reflect a growing shift in tone across European capitals as governments reassess the reliability of the transatlantic alliance amid tensions surrounding the Iran crisis and the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency.

Albares described the current geopolitical moment as a turning point for Europe’s strategic autonomy.

“This is the moment of the sovereignty and independence of Europe. The Americans are inviting us to that,” he said. “We have to be free of dependence. Free of dependence means to be free of coercion, whether it comes to tariffs or the use of military threat. And free of the consequences of someone else’s decisions.”

Albares insisted that calls for a stronger European defense capability should not be viewed as an attempt to weaken the Western alliance.

“We need a military, a common defense capacity,” he said. “The US have been making their army stronger and stronger and no one thinks that that weakens NATO. If NATO is not providing any more the security that was given before … (then) we have to do more as Europeans.”

He argued that Europe needed to restore the deterrent effect that has underpinned NATO since the cold war.

“The magic of NATO is that you are in NATO and nothing happens because no one dares to try to check if Article 5 really works or not,” Albares said, referring to the alliance’s mutual defense clause. “That’s what we have to recreate — the deterrence. That if you want to mess with me, go somewhere else. Because we will stand together.”

Despite his criticism of growing uncertainty in the alliance, Albares stressed that Europe still viewed the US as an essential partner.

“We really believe in transatlantic relations,” he said. “For me, the United States is the historical natural ally of Europeans.”

But he added: “We need both Europeans and Americans on board. And we have to accept that the Trump administration has a new vision and new ideas about transatlantic relations.”

Spain has denied US military aircraft access to its air bases during the conflict, prompting threats from Washington of a trade embargo, troop withdrawals and even suspension from NATO.