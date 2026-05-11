Washington refuses to back May 8 declaration and vows to promote ‘remigration’

US boycotts migration forum, accuses UN of facilitating ‘invasion’ of country Washington refuses to back May 8 declaration and vows to promote ‘remigration’

The US State Department on Monday formally rejected the International Migration Review Forum and said Washington will not endorse the forum’s May 8 “progress” declaration.

In a sharply worded statement, the department said the US has consistently opposed what it described as UN efforts to “advocate and facilitate replacement immigration” in the US and across Western countries.

“In recent years, Americans witnessed first-hand how mass immigration laid waste to our communities: crime and chaos at the border, states of emergency in major cities, and billions of taxpayer dollars funneled towards hotels, plane tickets, cell phones and cash cards for migrants,” the statement said.

“Much of this was driven by UN agencies and their partners, which did not just facilitate the invasion of our country, but proceeded to redistribute our own people’s wealth and resources to millions of foreigners from the worst corners of the world,” it added.

The statement said the burden of mass migration has largely fallen on working Americans competing for jobs, housing and social services.

“The UN has little to say about them,” it added.

The department also said Washington’s priority is no longer focused on managing migration flows.

“Our goal is not to ‘manage’ migration, but to foster remigration,” the statement said.