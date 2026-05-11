Military prepares to widen ground operations in Lebanon pending approval from political leaders, Israel’s Channel 12 reports, amid continued attacks despite ceasefire

Israeli army preparing to expand ground operations in Lebanon despite ceasefire: Report Military prepares to widen ground operations in Lebanon pending approval from political leaders, Israel’s Channel 12 reports, amid continued attacks despite ceasefire

The Israeli army is preparing to expand its ground operations in Lebanon pending approval from the political echelon, Israeli media reported Monday.

“In light of the ceasefire and the ongoing violations by Hezbollah, the Israeli army is already preparing on the ground to expand its ground operations in Lebanon,” according to Channel 12

The broadcaster said the army was making field preparations “to create the possibility of expanding the fighting,” depending on decisions by Israel’s political leadership.

“We are preparing for the possibility that the political echelon will give the green light to expand the operation in Lebanon,” the broadcaster quoted an unnamed Israeli military source as saying.

Three Israeli military divisions are currently operating in Lebanon, according to the report.

The channel also said “explosive drones have become a major threat” to Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon.

It said Hezbollah is relying on explosive drones “as its main weapon in the current campaign,” adding that the threat currently lacks an effective operational solution on the ground and has caused deaths and injuries among Israeli troops.

The report said Israel’s Northern Command is intensifying intelligence efforts to identify and target drone operators but added that current efforts remain insufficient.

Israeli officials have increasingly voiced concern over Hezbollah drones using fiber-optic technology. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously described them as a “major threat” because of the difficulty in detecting them.

The drones use a thin fiber-optic cable that unwinds during flight, allowing operators to transmit commands and video feeds directly through the cable instead of radio signals that can be jammed. They also do not rely on GPS or wireless signals, making them harder to detect.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported that a third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is expected to take place on Thursday in Washington.

On May 7, a Lebanese official source told Anadolu that the next round of talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv was likely to be held at the US State Department on May 14-15.

The Lebanese and Israeli sides previously held two rounds of talks in Washington on April 14 and 23 as part of preparations for possible peace negotiations.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,869 people, wounded 8,730 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul