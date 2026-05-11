'We are sending humanitarian aid. In fact, a ship carrying humanitarian aid is departing for Cuba today,' Claudia Sheinbaum says

Mexico sends humanitarian aid to Cuba, says president 'We are sending humanitarian aid. In fact, a ship carrying humanitarian aid is departing for Cuba today,' Claudia Sheinbaum says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said her country is dispatching humanitarian aid to Cuba and reaffirmed her government’s longstanding opposition to the US embargo on the island.

"We are sending humanitarian aid. In fact, a ship carrying humanitarian aid is departing for Cuba today," Sheinbaum told reporters.

The Mexican president said her administration would continue to stand in solidarity with Cuba and emphasized Mexico’s commitment to the principle of national self-determination.

“Mexico will always act with fraternity and solidarity toward all the nations of the world, and particularly toward Cuba,” she said. “We believe in the self-determination of peoples — a principle that is, moreover, enshrined in Mexico’s Constitution.”

Sheinbaum also reiterated Mexico’s opposition to the US economic blockade against Cuba, noting that Mexico has historically rejected the policy since it was first proposed during the Cold War era.

“We do not agree — nor have we ever agreed, from the very first moment in 1962 when the blockade was proposed — with the blockade against Cuba,” she said.

She added that Mexico would continue providing assistance to Cuba as long as humanitarian needs remain.