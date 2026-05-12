Visit to 'include the president’s routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care'

Trump to undergo annual physical examination May 26: White House Visit to 'include the president’s routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care'

US President Donald Trump will undergo his annual physical examination on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House announced Monday.

"This will include the president’s routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care," it said in a statement. "The president will also spend time with service members and staff at Walter Reed in recognition of their service, professionalism, and dedication to the nation."

Trump, 79, has faced mounting questions over his health with bruises regularly being seen on his hands despite the sometimes heavy use of makeup. He and the White House have sought to explain the phenomena on an ongoing daily aspirin regimen and handshaking associated with his role as president.

He has also been repeatedly seen with swollen ankles, a condition attributed by his physicians to chronic venous insufficiency.



The US president last visited a dentist while on one of his regular weekend trips to Florida on May 2.

Trump disclosed in October that he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test during a second hospital visit last year but has not disclosed the reason why doctors had ordered the exam, nor has he said which part of the body it covered.

He later said the test was not an MRI but a CT scan and said he regretted disclosing that he underwent the examination because it prompted questions about his health.

Trump will turn 80 in June. He was already the oldest US president to be inaugurated when he was sworn into office in January 2025.

