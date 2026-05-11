CENTCOM says 4 ships have been disabled since blockade began in April

US says 62 commercial vessels redirected under naval blockade of Iran CENTCOM says 4 ships have been disabled since blockade began in April

The US military said Monday that 62 commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected under a US naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic.

"USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) monitors regional waters as it transits the Arabian Sea during enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on the US social media platform X.

It added: "CENTCOM forces have redirected 62 commercial ships and disabled 4 to ensure compliance."

Regional tensions sharply escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. US President Donald Trump later announced an extension of the truce without setting a deadline.

The US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait since April 13.