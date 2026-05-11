Ukrainian president says possible formats of meeting with Putin discussed with US Ukraine’s chief negotiator Umerov briefs Zelenskyy on meetings with US envoys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv discussed possible formats for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin “at the leadership level aimed at ending Russia’s war.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov briefed him on meetings with US presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“Importantly, America remains engaged in diplomacy and, in particular, has acted as a mediator on the issue of a prisoner exchange,” Zelenskyy said on US social media X.

He underlined that contacts with the US are ongoing “at the appropriate level” to hammer out the configuration of the exchange.

Zelenskyy also said Umerov provided a report on contacts with countries interested in drone deals with Ukraine.

He said nearly 20 countries are involved at various stages, with four agreements already signed and initial contracts now being prepared.

“With other countries, preparatory procedures are underway for political arrangements that will open the way for businesses,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has already achieved initial energy-related results through the agreements, including fuel supplies to the domestic market, and expects “significant financial results.”

“In addition to the Middle East and the Gulf, the South Caucasus, and Europe, we will soon launch this new security cooperation within the framework of Drone Deals with another part of the world as well,” he said.

Witkoff, Kushner and Umerov held talks in Miami last week, where they discussed the need to intensify the diplomatic process and coordinate further steps toward achieving peace.

The meeting came amid a slowdown in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, as the Russia-Ukraine war has received less international attention in recent months following the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Following the meeting, US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a 3-day ceasefire and a 1,000 to 1,000 prisoner exchange, marking what he described as a potential step toward ending the war.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to meet Zelenskyy in any third country, but only to finalize a peace agreement to end the ongoing four-year war.