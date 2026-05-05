EU seeks to deepen transport, energy, security ties with Armenia Von der Leyen announces connectivity deal, nearly $27M energy support, new security mission

The EU said Tuesday it is deepening cooperation with Armenia in transport, energy, and security, unveiling new initiatives during the first EU-Armenia summit in Yerevan.

“We are ready to work on rebuilding border crossing points as your frontiers reopen with neighboring countries,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She said the EU had signed a connectivity partnership aimed at strengthening transport links and integrating Armenia into regional corridors, including the Trans-Caspian route.

Regarding energy cooperation, von der Leyen said the EU is supporting Armenia’s efforts to diversify its energy mix and bolster energy security.

“This already includes €25 million (nearly $27 million) for the Caucasus transmission networks and investment in energy storage for your security of supply,” she stressed.

On security, she said a new EU partnership mission would support Armenia in countering hybrid threats, foreign interference, and disinformation, alongside assistance under the European Peace Facility.

“We are supporting you in countering these hybrid threats and disinformation,” she underscored.

Von der Leyen said visa liberalization remains a priority for both sides.

She added that a new arrangement with Frontex would strengthen border and migration cooperation.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the summit marked an “important milestone” in EU-Armenia relations.

He said the EU supports Armenia’s reform agenda and that deeper cooperation on transport, energy, and digital links would help strengthen trust and economic development, while also supporting regional stability.

Costa added that Armenia is becoming a “hub of connectivity between Europe and Asia.”

Separately, responding to questions on EU-US trade relations, von der Leyen said a deal was a deal and that both sides are implementing existing commitments while final steps are still being completed.