US Trade Representative proposed duties of up to 12.5% on imports from at least 60 countries, territories

China rejects forced labor allegations, slams proposed US tariffs US Trade Representative proposed duties of up to 12.5% on imports from at least 60 countries, territories

China on Wednesday claimed there was “no forced labor” in the world's second-largest economy and criticized proposed US tariffs targeting dozens of economies.

“We oppose making up pretext for laying tariffs; we oppose this as a pretext for political manipulation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao said Beijing “always opposes all sources of unilateral tariff measures of all kinds.”

“Trade and tariff wars serve no one's interest. Economic and trade issues should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of equality and reciprocity,” said Mao.

She was responding to questions about a proposal by the Trump administration to impose additional tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on imported goods from at least 60 economies, including the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, alleging the use of forced labor in production.

The US and China are the world's two largest economies, with gross domestic products of approximately $32 trillion and $20.8 trillion, respectively.

Last year, the two sides engaged in tit-for-tat tariff measures in bilateral trade before later announcing a truce. They have since agreed to lower levies on specific goods in an effort to stabilize ties, as mutual trade in goods and services declined to around $414 billion.

Separately, Mao called on the EU to “adhere” to the fundamental principles of the market economy and avoid adopting protectionist measures.

Responding to questions about reported EU plans to reduce reliance on US and Asian technologies while promoting homegrown digital alternatives, she said: “The essence of China-EU economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and China is closely following relevant developments on the EU side.”