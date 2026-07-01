Authorities urge residents living near forested areas to exercise caution until July 8

Morocco issues ‘red’ alert for forest fires in 20 provinces Authorities urge residents living near forested areas to exercise caution until July 8

Morocco on Tuesday urged residents living near forested areas in 20 provinces to exercise caution starting Wednesday until July 8 amid a heat wave, raising the risk level for forest fires to the highest "red” alert.

Forests cover 12% of Morocco’s territory and are affected every year by fires of varying intensity depending on weather conditions and human activity.

The provinces include Rabat, Sale, Skhirat–Temara, Sidi Slimane, Essaouira, Agadir Ida Ou Tanane, Taroudant, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem, Khemisset, Fahs-Anjra, Larache, Ouezzane, Tangier–Assilah, Taza, Taounate, Ifrane, Sefrou, Meknès and El Hajeb, the National Agency for Water and Forests said in a statement.

The agency urged citizens living near forest areas, forest workers, as well as tourists and visitors, to remain highly vigilant.

There is a “high risk of forest fires” in 12 other provinces, including Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Tetouan, M’diq–Fnideq, Berkane, Nador, Azilal, Beni Mellal, and Khénifra, Benslimane, Casablanca and Mohammedia, it warned.

It urged anyone to immediately report any smoke or suspicious activity to authorities and to avoid any behavior that could trigger fires.

Morocco uses an early warning system to assess forest fire risk, managed by the National Agency for Water and Forests, which issues regular updates based on weather conditions and vegetation status.

The “red” alert indicates an extreme fire risk, while an “orange” level indicates high risk, requiring heightened caution and avoidance of any activity that could ignite fires.

The warnings are typically issued during the summer season, while lower risk levels -- yellow and green -- remain internal and are not publicly announced.

In 2025, fires burned around 1,728 hectares of forest in Morocco, with shrubs and seasonal vegetation accounting for 45% of the affected areas.

The fire risk warning comes alongside a weather alert issued by the General Directorate of Meteorology regarding a heat wave from Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures reaching up to 46 °C (115 °F) in some regions of the country.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul