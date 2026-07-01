Resolution directs Ethics Committee to publish names of lawmakers, amounts paid within 60 days

US House passes resolution to disclose sexual misconduct settlements paid by taxpayers Resolution directs Ethics Committee to publish names of lawmakers, amounts paid within 60 days

The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution Tuesday to compel the public release of records identifying lawmakers who used taxpayer funds to settle sexual misconduct allegations.

The measure, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, passed by a 420-0 vote, with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace voting "present."

The resolution orders the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to compile, within 60 days, a consolidated list identifying any member, delegate or resident commissioner investigated for sexual harassment or sexual abuse that resulted in a monetary settlement.

It would also disclose the amount of taxpayer funds used for settlements, reimbursements, awards or other payments related to those cases.