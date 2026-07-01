Leader of Israel's Yashar Party in run for premiership in upcoming elections Gadi Eisenkot officially launches election campaign amid growing criticism of Netanyahu in Israeli domestic politics

Israeli politician Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar Party, officially launched the party's election campaign on Tuesday and announced his candidacy for prime minister in the upcoming legislative elections.

Eisenkot, who served as Israel’s military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, made the announcement during a speech Tuesday evening, according to Israel’s public broadcaster.

“In October, the term of the disastrous October government will come to an end, and a new and far better chapter in Israel’s history will begin,” Eisenkot said.

The former army chief said the government he intends to lead would make “courageous decisions” on key national issues, including security, mandatory military service, and public education.

Eisenkot also vowed to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, after which Israel launched a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip, describing the investigation as a “primary duty.”

Israeli officials have described the events of Oct. 7 as the country’s greatest intelligence and military failure, saying they severely damaged Israel’s image and that of its military.

Israel’s next general election is scheduled for Oct. 27, although Israeli media has reported a possible agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ultra-Orthodox parties to move the vote forward to Oct. 20.

According to a poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Friday, 34% of Israelis believe Eisenkot is the most suitable candidate for prime minister.

Under Israel’s political system, there is no fixed date for parties to begin campaigning.

While the official election campaign typically starts after the Knesset is dissolved and an election date is set, political and campaign activities are permitted beforehand.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel