Bangladesh measles death toll rises above 600 as outbreak continues More than 83,700 suspected infections reported since mid-March

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported seven new deaths linked to measles, bringing the total number of confirmed and suspected fatalities from the outbreak to 601 since mid-March.

Of the total deaths, 90 have been medically confirmed as caused by measles, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Health authorities also recorded more than 1,250 new suspected infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 83,763. Of those, 9,191 have been laboratory confirmed.

Bangladesh, which has a population of about 175 million, has struggled to rapidly confirm infections because of a shortage of testing kits.

UNICEF's Dhaka office has cited years of inadequate vaccine coverage, child and maternal malnutrition and low rates of exclusive breastfeeding as factors contributing to the outbreak and weakened immunity among children.

The Health Ministry said more than 18.45 million children have been vaccinated against an initial target of 18 million, with the immunization campaign continuing.

Epidemiologist Dr. Mushtaq Hussain told Anadolu that micro-planning is needed to ensure no children remain outside vaccine coverage.

“It was an emergency vaccination and there was a lack of proper design to reach every corner of the country. Thus, micro-planning is crucial to reach a coverage of over 95% to contain the measles infection,” said Hussain, a former adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

He said children who are transient or living in slums in the capital require special attention, including access to vaccination and nutrition programs.

Hussain also stressed the importance of isolating infected patients, particularly in poor and rural communities, to help curb further transmission.

Of the total suspected deaths, 264 were reported in Dhaka division.

While the outbreak remains severe, Hussain said the situation in the capital has begun to improve, with many of the most serious cases now being reported from outside Dhaka.

“Dhaka hospitals report higher casualties because of the centralized healthcare system and patients are rushing for advanced treatment here in Dhaka,” he explained.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children and can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death, particularly among malnourished or unvaccinated children.

It remains one of the leading causes of vaccine-preventable child deaths worldwide. ​​​​​​​

