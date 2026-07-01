US congratulates Peru's President-elect Keiko Fujimori Secretary of State Marco Rubio expresses desire to strengthen security cooperation, trade

The US extended congratulations Tuesday to Keiko Fujimori following her victory in Peru’s presidential election, signaling a commitment to deepening regional ties.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled the results an "important" victory and emphasized that the Trump administration intends to collaborate with the incoming Fujimori government to advance security, investment and trade initiatives in the Andean region.

Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi was elected the new president of Peru after edging Roberto Sanchez of the Juntos por el Peru coalition.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) finished tallying 100% of the 92,766 electoral minutes Monday, following weeks of meticulous reviews of contested ballots. The final count reveals an incredibly tight margin between the two candidates, separating them by a mere 49,641 votes.

Fujimori, 51, has secured the mandate to lead the Andean nation for the 2026 - 2031 constitutional term.