'What we are sanctioning is not mistakes but a system,' commerce minister says

France slaps $25M fine on fast-fashion giant Shein 'What we are sanctioning is not mistakes but a system,' commerce minister says

France has imposed a €22-million (nearly $25-million) fine on fast-fashion platform Shein over breaches of consumer protection rules, Commerce Minister Serge Papin said on Wednesday.

“The fraud control authority is sanctioning serious breaches for a retailer,” Papin said on US social media company X, citing failures to respect withdrawal rights and provide mandatory consumer information.

He added that the violations also included a lack of transparency regarding the environmental impact of products sold on the platform.

“What we are sanctioning is not mistakes but a system,” he said, referring to practices that bypass consumer protection rules.

Papin also raised concerns over unfair competition, saying such practices disadvantage retailers that comply with regulations.

He further added that authorities would continue to monitor such platforms until their practices change or they exit the market.

Separately, the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control said the sanctions relate to failures in product traceability, environmental claims, withdrawal rights and delivery times.

It added that total fines imposed on Shein in France now exceed €210 million.

Shein said it “strongly disagrees” with the sanctions, describing them as “manifestly disproportionate and discriminatory.”

The company said no consumer harm had been established and that it was not aware of any customer complaints linked to the issues raised.

Shein was fined €40 million in France in July.

A €200 millionfine was also imposed on Chinese e-commerce platform Temu by the European Commission last week.