'Normalization process with Türkiye reflects our belief that our borders, neighborly relations will serve our nation's interests better,' Foreign minister says at int’l forum

Armenia believes open borders serve national interests, reflected by normalization with Türkiye 'Normalization process with Türkiye reflects our belief that our borders, neighborly relations will serve our nation's interests better,' Foreign minister says at int’l forum

The Armenian foreign minister said on Tuesday that the normalization process between his country and Türkiye reflects Yerevan’s belief that open borders and neighborly ties will serve his country’s interests better.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Yerevan Dialogue forum held in the Armenian capital, Ararat Mirzoyan argued diplomacy alone does not sustain peace and that they subsequently create a “practical guarantee for peace by making our prosperities interconnected and interdependent.”

“When we share trade routes, energy grids, pipelines, digital links, we share risks and rewards. Therefore, together with our neighbors, by building infrastructure that connects east to west and north to south, we are creating a reality where, in our region, every actor has a personal stake in the stability of its neighbor.”

Describing this as the foundation of Armenia’s Crossroads for Peace initiative and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project, Mirzoyan stated that commitment to peace, cooperation, and prosperity guides Yerevan’s approach toward its neighbors.

“The normalization process with Türkiye reflects our belief that our borders and neighborly relations will serve our nation's interests better,” Mirzoyan further said.

He added that Armenia continues to deepen its strategic partnership with Georgia and that it has always maintained “friendly ties and close partnership” with Iran.

The Armenian foreign minister also said that his country’s strategy has led to a transformation in its partnerships beyond the region as well, stating Yerevan has made a sovereign choice to pursue a “balanced and balancing foreign policy based not on dependence on one center, but on building meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships in many directions.”

“(The) United States, France, Kazakhstan, China, a growing number of European partners, are now present in Armenia's strategic partnership portfolio, not as alternatives to one another, but as pillars of a diversified and cooperative foreign policy architecture,” he added.

Yerevan Dialogue 2026 is a two-day international forum held in the Armenian capital in the immediate aftermath of the 8th European Political Community summit, which was held in Yerevan on Monday.