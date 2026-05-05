Zelenskyy discusses drone deal, agricultural cooperation with Bahrain’s king Ukrainian president says talks also covered embassy openings, regional security and peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he discussed the situation in the Middle East, prospects for concluding a “drone deal” and cooperation in the agricultural sector with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy described his meeting with the Bahraini monarch in the capital Manama as “good and productive.”

"During our meeting today, we discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as key challenges and security opportunities, Iran's strikes against Bahrain and other countries, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Zelenskyy said he proposed concluding a drone deal and expanding cooperation with Bahrain, adding that the king responded positively and that teams from both countries would work out the details.

"Special attention was paid to the development of bilateral economic relations and partnership in the field of agricultural production," he said.

Efforts to achieve peace with Russia, as well as the issue of mutually opening embassies, were also discussed during the meeting, according to Zelenskyy.

