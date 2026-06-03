Rubio claims 3-phase plan for Venezuela must precede free elections Top diplomat says establishing independent press, political infrastructure vital prerequisites for democratic transition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a House committee on Wednesday that Venezuela must undergo a rigorous three-phase transition — stabilization, recovery and elections, following a US military operation and capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

“The Venezuela that everyone wants for the future is not possible without free and fair elections,” said Rubio, though he cautioned that a "date certain" for a vote cannot be announced until foundational conditions are met.

He emphasized that the "recovery phase" requires the establishment of an independent press, the organization of political parties and the creation of a new electoral commission.

Rubio asked for patience on the timeline, noting that "five months is not a long time" for a nation to recover from trauma. He argued that simply setting an election date would be insufficient without the necessary democratic infrastructure in place.

Despite the delays, Rubio confirmed the Trump administration's endgame: "Ultimately Venezuela's future is free and fair multiparty elections."