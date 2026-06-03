Initial stage involves connecting Türkiye to Aleppo, utilizing existing Aleppo-Damascus-Jordan network while continuing negotiations with Saudi authorities, minister says

Modern Hejaz Railway to create alternative route to Hormuz, Turkish transport minister says Initial stage involves connecting Türkiye to Aleppo, utilizing existing Aleppo-Damascus-Jordan network while continuing negotiations with Saudi authorities, minister says

Türkiye plans to modernize the historic Hejaz Railway and extend it to Oman to create an alternative global trade route to the Strait of Hormuz, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said on Wednesday.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu, speaking at the Anadolu Editor Desk, said that the country aims to revive the historical line for both tourism and modern transit.

He explained that the initial stage involves connecting Türkiye to Aleppo, utilizing the existing Aleppo-Damascus-Jordan network while continuing negotiations with Saudi authorities.

The final goal remains extending the line to Oman to reach the ocean, creating a strategic alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Regarding the 1,200-kilometer Development Road Project stretching from Iraq’s Basra Gulf to the Turkish border, Uraloglu confirmed that the design phase is complete.

This massive corridor, which includes highways, railways, energy, and communication lines, will be realized through international funding in partnership with the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, and Türkiye.

The minister noted that the project awaits a calmer regional environment before proceeding with construction.

Touching on the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic segment of the Middle Corridor, the minister stated that the tender for the 224-kilometer (140 mikes) Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu line on the Turkish side is finalized and work has commenced.

As works on the Azerbaijani side reach the completion stage, the ministry continues to monitor the process for the Zangezur passage through Armenian territory to ensure a shorter connection to the Turkic world and Central Asia.

Addressing rail transit in Istanbul, Uraloglu highlighted that the project to include a railway on the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge marks a significant step in increasing freight capacity.

The minister announced that financing for the rail project has been secured from six international institutions led by the World Bank, with initial agreements signed.

Uraloglu expects to launch the tender in the coming days and begin construction before the year ends, utilizing a $6.75 billion loan to resolve capacity issues for freight and passenger trains between Europe and Asia.

