Turkish firms showcase products, services at Gitex AI Kazakhstan

Turkish firms showcased their products and services at one of the world’s largest technology events, Gitex, which held its Central Asia and Caucasus edition for the first time in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The two-day Gitex AI Kazakhstan, which kicked off on Monday, brought together 336 tech enterprises and startups, more than 100 investors, and over 200 speakers from 50 countries, including officials, experts, and private sector representatives.

The event also hosted a Turkish pavilion featuring technology companies from Türkiye, including network security firm Opinnate, information firm Geolab, and Türkiye’s satellite and IT giant Turksat.

Serkan Ozden, co-founder and CEO of Opinnate, said that since this is the first Gitex exhibition in the Central Asia and Caucasus (CCA) region, there has been strong interest, which is encouraging.

"We’re trying to establish a presence in the CCA region. We also have an agreement with a distributor here. We’ve started operating intensively in this market this year," he told Anadolu.

He said the firm helps identify vulnerabilities in firewalls by integrating with organizations’ firewall systems and detecting incorrectly configured rules.

“In this market, there are many global-scale Israeli manufacturers that are our competitors,” he added.

"We are a Turkish manufacturer with numerous advantages over them in the market. Many customers have switched to us by abandoning the competing solution and we aim to achieve similar success in this market as well."

Esra Cindir, a geographic information systems expert at Geolab, said her firm had also attended Gitex in Dubai previously, describing it as a productive event.

"We wanted to try this one out as well. That’s why we wanted to see the people here and the customer profile here," she said.

She said the firm is pleased with the interest at the event, adding: "We’ve met with many people, and so far, things are going very well."

She stressed that the firm works in the field of digital cartography, operating across areas including satellite imagery, digital infrastructure management, and 360-degree street views.

"We actually have projects involving satellite imagery with Russia. We’re also looking for clients in Kazakhstan—we’re here to assess the need, and that’s how we’re proceeding," she said.

Turksat, which produces and provides e-transformation solutions focused on institutional digitalization and seamless integration, introduced its services in Kazakhstan.

The firm aims to export its services to friendly and allied nations. There is already notable interest, and it plans to develop strategic partnerships for its products and solutions in target countries, it told Anadolu on the sidelines of the event.