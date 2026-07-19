Wind gusts of up to 62 mph, heavy rainfall, hail forecast across central, southern regions

Poland issues weather warnings as severe storms, heavy rain loom Wind gusts of up to 62 mph, heavy rainfall, hail forecast across central, southern regions

Poland issued weather warnings across the country on Sunday as severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds were forecast.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management placed large parts of central and southern Poland under Level I thunderstorm warnings.

Storms in these areas could bring up to 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of rain, wind gusts reaching 85 kilometers per hour (53 miles per hour), and localized hail.

Level II warnings were issued for southwestern Poland, where rainfall up to 35 mm and wind gusts up to 100 kph (62 mph) were expected.

The warnings were due to take effect late Sunday morning and remain in place until late evening, the Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

Separately, a Level II high-water warning was issued for the Barycz River near the central town of Odolanow.

The river had risen to 120 centimeters (47 inches), exceeding the warning threshold, and was expected to rise further.

“In the event of exceptionally heavy rainfall, including thunderstorms, the river could also reach the flood alarm level,” the institute warned.