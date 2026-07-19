Greece braces for temperatures of up to 41C as wildfire contained near Athens Wildfire on Salamis Island contained, with firefighters battling separate blaze in northern Greece

Greece is bracing for the peak of a heat wave expected early this week, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 41C (105.8F) in parts of the country, while firefighters on Sunday brought a wildfire on Salamis Island near Athens under control.

The hot spell began on Saturday and is expected to intensify through Monday and Tuesday, with mainland Greece and Crete forecast to record the highest temperatures, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.

The first temperature above 40C (104F) this year was recorded on Saturday in the northwestern town of Konitsa, where the mercury reached 40.4C, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

Temperatures also climbed to 39.3C (102.7F) in Sparta and 38.9C (102F) in Petrokefali on Crete and Farsala in central Greece, ERT news reported.

The hottest conditions are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to reach 40-41C (104-105.8F) locally across the mainland and Crete. Conditions are expected to begin easing in northern Greece on Wednesday before a more noticeable nationwide drop on Thursday.

Meanwhile, firefighters contained a wildfire that broke out in the Selinia area of Salamis, an island west of Athens.

The Fire Department said a small flare-up occurred in the southern part of the fire zone, but aerial firefighting aircraft were immediately deployed and there was no immediate cause for concern.

The blaze spread through a forested area near homes, making firefighting efforts difficult due to the rugged terrain. Dense smoke covered parts of the area, and crews remained on alert over the risk of reignition.

Salamis Mayor Giorgos Panagopoulos said residents and holidaymakers from the Panorama A and Panorama B settlements were evacuated as a precaution and that all evacuations were completed safely without injuries.

Separately, another wildfire broke out in a forested area near Rodolivoi in the northern Serres region. Twenty firefighters, supported by eight fire engines and municipal water tankers, were deployed to tackle the blaze. Authorities said the fire was burning away from homes and infrastructure, while an arson investigation team was sent to determine its cause.