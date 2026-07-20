There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

Explosion heard in Shiraz, southern Iran, amid possible US attack There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

An explosion was heard Monday in the northwestern part of Shiraz, the capital of Fars province in southern Iran, amid a possible US attack, according to local media.

Residents in several parts of the city heard the blast, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Initial reports indicated that a site in the city had been targeted during what the agency described as an “enemy airstrike.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.