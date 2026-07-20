Explosion heard in Shiraz, southern Iran, amid possible US attack

Rania Abushamala
20 July 2026•Update: 20 July 2026
An explosion was heard Monday in the northwestern part of Shiraz, the capital of Fars province in southern Iran, amid a possible US attack, according to local media.
Residents in several parts of the city heard the blast, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Initial reports indicated that a site in the city had been targeted during what the agency described as an “enemy airstrike.”
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.