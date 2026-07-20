Eskandar Momeni to discuss joint de-escalation proposal by Pakistan and Qatar to end US-Iran hostilities, sources say

Iran's interior minister arrives in Pakistan amid escalation with US Eskandar Momeni to discuss joint de-escalation proposal by Pakistan and Qatar to end US-Iran hostilities, sources say

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Islamabad on Monday amid an ongoing escalation with the US, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed his Iranian counterpart at the airport, the ministry said in a statement.

Momeni, who is leading a high-level delegation, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir during the visit.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict that began in February and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

Momeni met with Naqvi soon after his arrival, and hoped for "good news."

No other details were provided about the duration of the visit or the issues expected to be discussed.

Sources told Anadolu that Momeni is expected to discuss with Pakistani leadership a joint de-escalation proposal by Pakistan and Qatar to end hostilities with the US.

He will also deliver a "special message" from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Sharif and Munir, the sources added.