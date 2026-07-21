Search, rescue efforts continue after devastating floods kill 23 in Afghanistan Nearly 100 people remain missing in Nuristan province

Search and rescue efforts continued Tuesday after severe flash floods struck Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province Monday, leaving at least 23 people dead and more than 100 missing.

Rescue and relief teams from the 201st Khalid bin Walid Corps have been deployed to the affected area, according to Afghanistan’s state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the disaster, while at least 80 others were injured.

Taj Mohammad Hemat, deputy spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said 15 bodies had been recovered by Tuesday morning, while search-and-rescue operations continued, according to local broadcaster Ariana News.

The floods destroyed seven houses and damaged 23 others. They also completely or partially damaged 70 shops, 40 vehicles and 11 hotels.

Authorities stressed that the figures remain preliminary and are expected to change as rescue operations and damage assessments continue.