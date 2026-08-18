Expected rainfall this week will not be enough to normalize water situation, regional authorities say

Brussels remains on yellow drought alert despite expected rainfall Expected rainfall this week will not be enough to normalize water situation, regional authorities say

Brussels will remain under a yellow drought alert despite rainfall expected this week, regional authorities said Tuesday, warning that the precipitation will not be enough to return water conditions to normal.

The decision to maintain the yellow alert, or vigilance phase, was made Monday by the Brussels Region's drought task force, according to Belgian daily Le Soir, citing Brussels Environment.

The task force brings together water operators and other stakeholders, including Vivaqua and the Port of Brussels, as well as officials responsible for prevention, security and crisis management.

Authorities assessed several indicators, including rainfall levels and the production and distribution of drinking water, before deciding to keep the alert in place.

Although rain is forecast for this week, Brussels Environment said the expected precipitation would not be sufficient to normalize the situation.

Under the yellow alert, authorities are implementing precautionary measures and calling on residents and organizations to use tap water responsibly.

“Vigilance remains essential given the current situation, but also the massive return from holidays and the upcoming start of the school year, which will mean greater water consumption in the Brussels Region,” the statement said.

“This is a collective responsibility, whether it be public administrations, citizens, businesses, or sports clubs.”

The regional drought task force urged people to avoid or postpone non-essential activities that consume significant amounts of water, including washing vehicles, filling swimming pools, unnecessary floor cleaning and watering lawns.

The drought task force is scheduled to meet again next Monday to reassess conditions and determine whether the alert level should be maintained or changed.