Akira Muto makes delayed visit after embassy said he was unavailable

Japanese ambassador finally arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry to obey summons over Kuril Islands protest Akira Muto makes delayed visit after embassy said he was unavailable

Russia said on Tuesday that Japanese ambassador Akira Muto, who was unavailable earlier, finally arrived at the Foreign Ministry to answer his summons.

After spending about 25 minutes in the building, he left its premises without making any comments to reporters.

Muto was summoned after Tokyo protested Russian President Vladimir Putin's Aug. 13 visit to Iturup, one of the Kuril Islands.

The meeting followed a dispute over Muto's earlier failure to appear after being summoned.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the Japanese Embassy had indicated the ambassador could not come on Aug. 14 or Aug. 17, without providing a clear explanation.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that after Lavrov’s comments, Muto “suddenly felt much better” and would visit the ministry on Tuesday.

Tokyo had protested Putin's visit to Iturup, which Japan considers as part of its "Northern Territories." Russia rejects Japan's territorial claim and considers the southern Kuril Islands as its own.

The dispute over the southern Kuril Islands – Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai Islands – has prevented Russia and Japan from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.