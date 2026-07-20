Confirmed cases reach 2,344, while case fatality increases to 39.7%, according to health authorities

Death toll crosses 900 as Ebola infections surge in DR Congo Confirmed cases reach 2,344, while case fatality increases to 39.7%, according to health authorities

The death toll from the current Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 900, according to the latest data released Monday by the country's health authorities.

The Health Ministry data showed that the number of confirmed cases has reached 2,344, including 930 deaths, amid continued community transmission.

Some 724 patients are currently in isolation or hospital, while 466 people recovered.

The ministry said the case fatality rate has increased to 39.7%, while the contact tracing rate stands at 85.8%.

The virus has affected five provinces -- Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tshopo -- since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the epidemic caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, with sustained transmission.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Monday that frontline responders, health authorities and partners continue working together to bring the outbreak under control.

Yap Boum, Africa CDC's Head of Emergency Preparedness and Response said in a video message that there is hope that in a “few weeks or months, we will see the curve bending” because of the joint efforts by the government and partners.