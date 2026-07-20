PROFILE - Luis de la Fuente cements place among Spain’s greatest football coaches after World Cup triumph Veteran coach completes historic trophy sweep after guiding La Roja to 2nd World Cup title

Honors include UEFA European Under-19 Championship, UEFA European Under-21 Championship, 2023 UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024 and 2026 FIFA World Cup

Luis de la Fuente cemented his place among Spain’s greatest football coaches after leading La Roja to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, completing one of the most successful managerial journeys in Spanish football history.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final to secure its second World Cup crown, adding the biggest prize in international football to a resume that already included the UEFA Nations League and UEFA Euro 2024.

The victory marked Spain’s first appearance in a World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010 and confirmed the country’s return to the summit of world football after more than a decade.

De la Fuente’s rise from U-19 to World Cup

At 65 years and 28 days, De la Fuente became the oldest coach to win the men’s FIFA World Cup, surpassing fellow Spaniard Vicente del Bosque.

The triumph also completed a remarkable coaching progression. After taking charge of Spain’s Under-19 side in 2013, De la Fuente guided the team to the 2015 UEFA European Under-19 Championship before leading the Under-21 side to the 2019 European title.

He later steered Spain to a silver medal at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before replacing Luis Enrique as senior national team coach following Spain’s round-of-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.

His impact was immediate. Spain claimed its first UEFA Nations League title in 2023 before producing a flawless UEFA Euro 2024 campaign, winning all seven matches en route to the trophy.

The 2026 World Cup represented the culmination of that project, as Spain topped Group H before eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France and defeating Argentina in the final to become world champions.

Beyond the results, De la Fuente has been credited with modernizing Spain’s identity. While maintaining the possession-based philosophy that has defined Spanish football for more than a decade, he introduced greater verticality, quicker transitions and a more direct attacking approach, creating a team capable of dominating the ball while remaining dangerous behind opposing defenses.

That evolution was evident throughout the tournament. Spain conceded just one goal in eight matches, against Belgium in the quarterfinals, before shutting out France in the semifinals and Argentina in the final.

The campaign showcased a new generation capable of blending technical excellence with pace, intensity and tactical flexibility.

De la Fuente’s grassroots coaching background

A former left-back, De la Fuente spent 13 seasons in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla, making 254 league appearances and scoring six goals.

He won two Spanish league titles and the 1984 Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao as part of one of the club’s most successful eras.

His greatest legacy, however, may be the faith he placed in Spain’s emerging talent. Having spent nearly a decade within the Spanish Football Federation’s youth system, De la Fuente coached or helped develop many of the players who later became the backbone of the senior side, including Unai Simon, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal.

He also entrusted a new wave of stars, such as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Pau Cubarsi, with leading roles as Spain entered a new era.

"I come from a grassroots background," De la Fuente once said. "Our commitment to the people we trust in the youth system is not a pose, it is a conviction."

That philosophy helped transform Spain into one of international football’s dominant forces. Since taking charge in December 2022, De la Fuente has lost only two matches while overseeing one of the longest unbeaten runs in international football and winning every major tournament available to him.

His honors now include the 2015 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, 2023 UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024 and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In doing so, he became the first Spanish coach to win every major international title across the country's youth and senior national teams, securing a legacy as one of the most accomplished managers in Spain's football history.