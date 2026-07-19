More than 200 personnel, backed by aerial resources and Military Emergency Unit, work to contain blaze

Central Spain wildfire scorches 13,000 hectares, forces 800 evacuations More than 200 personnel, backed by aerial resources and Military Emergency Unit, work to contain blaze

A wildfire in central Spain’s Guadalajara province has burned 13,000 hectares (32,124 acres) and forced the evacuation of 800 people from 21 municipalities, local media reported Sunday.

The blaze, which broke out Thursday in La Mierla in the northern mountains of Guadalajara, advanced about 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) overnight and remains at Level 2 of the regional emergency plan, according to Spanish daily El Pais.

Mercedes Gomez, sustainable development minister for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government, said another 200 residents had been evacuated as the flames continued to spread.

Authorities issued an emergency alert ordering residents of Pradenas de Atienza, Robledo, Aldeanueva and Naharros to leave their homes Sunday morning.

Aerial firefighting operations resumed at daybreak, while 204 personnel across 32 teams, including members of Spain’s Military Emergency Unit, worked to establish firebreaks and defensive lines.

Meanwhile, emergency crews continued efforts to contain another wildfire in Ores in the northeastern province of Zaragoza.

The fire has affected about 16,000 hectares and prompted the evacuation of five towns in the Aragon region and one in neighboring Navarre, making it Spain’s largest wildfire so far this summer.

Aragon’s Environment Minister Luis Biendicho said Saturday that the blaze had stopped advancing and the situation was "more positive."