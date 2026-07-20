Russian foreign minister outlines Moscow's expectations for next UN chief in meeting with Sall

Lavrov meets with UN secretary-general candidate Macky Sall in Moscow Russian foreign minister outlines Moscow's expectations for next UN chief in meeting with Sall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Monday with Macky Sall, a candidate for the post of UN secretary-general, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, Sall presented his election platform, while Lavrov outlined Russia's expectations for candidates seeking to lead the United Nations, the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UN's central coordinating role in global affairs, according to the ministry.

The next UN secretary-general will succeed Antonio Guterres, whose second five-year term expires at the end of 2026.



The selection process is expected to begin later this year, with the Security Council recommending a candidate for approval by the UN General Assembly.

Sall, who served as Senegal's president from 2012 to 2024 and previously chaired the African Union, has announced his candidacy to succeed Antonio Guterres as UN secretary-general.



He has said his campaign will focus on strengthening multilateralism, conflict prevention and sustainable development.

