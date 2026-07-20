'There would be absolutely no change in the UK’s approach, including when it came to bearing down on Russia,' says Andy Burnham

New UK prime minister reaffirms 'resolute commitment' to Ukraine 'There would be absolutely no change in the UK’s approach, including when it came to bearing down on Russia,' says Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday held separate phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hours after becoming new UK premier, reiterating his "resolute commitment" to Ukraine.

During phone conversation with Zelenskyy, Burnham reaffirmed his and the UK’s "resolute commitment" to Ukraine and underscored that "there would be absolutely no change in the UK’s approach, including when it came to bearing down on Russia."

He also offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of the Ukrainians who lost their lives in the recent Russian attacks," according to a statement by Burnham's office.

"The Prime Minister invited President Zelenskyy to the UK at the earliest opportunity and looked forward to discussing how the two nations can strengthen defence for both Ukraine and Europe as a whole."

Separately, Burnham also spoke to von der Leyen, mentioning he is looking forward to working closely with von der Leyen.

"Building a closer and ambitious relationship was key to delivery in both the UK and Europe," said the British premier.

The pair agreed their teams should work closely towards a UK-EU Summit later in the year.

Turning to Ukraine, Burnham underlined that the UK’s "steadfast commitment to Ukraine would be ironclad" under his government.

Earlier on Monday, Burnham also had a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss defense and security as well as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.