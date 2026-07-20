Health Ministry says number of cities at highest risk will fall to 7 by Wednesday

Italy expands red heat alert to 18 cities as 3rd heat wave persists Health Ministry says number of cities at highest risk will fall to 7 by Wednesday

Italy’s Health Ministry will place 18 major cities under its highest heat alert Tuesday as the country continues to endure its third major heat wave of the year.

According to an ANSA report Monday, Cagliari will join 17 cities already under red alert, including Rome, Naples, Florence, Palermo, Catania and Genoa, bringing the total under the ministry’s maximum Level 3 warning to 18.

The ministry said the highest alert signals a heat wave emergency marked by prolonged high temperatures and a significant health risk to the general population, including young and healthy people.

The warning system covers 27 major Italian cities.

Conditions are expected to improve slightly Wednesday, when the number of cities under the maximum alert is forecast to fall to seven: Cagliari, Catania, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Rome.

Italy has experienced three major heat waves so far this year, all of which have been linked to multiple deaths, according to ANSA.