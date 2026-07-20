France, Gabon strengthen ties during Oligui visit to Paris French mining group Eramet signs manganese processing agreement with Gabon

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema at the Elysee Palace on Monday as the two countries sought to deepen political and economic cooperation during the Gabonese leader's official visit.

French and Gabonese officials signed a number of cooperation agreements during the visit, although authorities did not immediately disclose details of all the documents.

Separately, French mining and metals company Eramet, which operates Gabon's manganese mines through its subsidiary Comilog, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Gabonese government to expand local manganese processing.

Eramet said the agreement includes an industrial roadmap to increase value-added production in Gabon, alongside plans to support new industrial projects and job creation.

Ahead of the visit, Gabonese presidency spokesperson Theophane Nzame-Nze Biyoghe said the talks would allow the two leaders to follow up on agreements reached during Macron's visit to Libreville in November last year.

The visit marks Oligui Nguema's second official trip to France since taking power.