China, Ecuador agree to expand cooperation in trade, digital economy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing, with the two sides agreeing to deepen economic and trade ties and expand cooperation in traditional and emerging sectors.

Li said China is ready to work with Ecuador to strengthen communication and coordination, consolidate mutual political trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, Xinhua reported.

He urged the two sides to advance the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, continue implementing the China-Ecuador free trade agreement and expand bilateral trade.

Beijing is also ready to deepen cooperation in traditional areas including energy, mining and infrastructure, while expanding collaboration in emerging sectors such as 5G technology and artificial intelligence.

China is willing to import more high-quality agricultural and food products from Ecuador and encouraged Chinese companies to invest in the South American country, Li said.

The premier also called for stronger cooperation in disaster prevention, education, healthcare and culture, saying China is ready to remain a reliable partner for Latin American and Caribbean countries amid the region’s complex and volatile situation.

Noboa said China is an important cooperation partner and a good friend of Ecuador and expressed his country’s willingness to further unlock the benefits of the bilateral free trade agreement.

Noboa proposed fully implementing the bilateral trade agreement to create more jobs, attract investment and expand Ecuadorian exports to the Chinese market, particularly bananas, shrimp, cocoa, coffee and flowers, according to Ecuadorian news outlet Vistazo.

Ecuador also called for deeper coordination between the two countries’ health and customs authorities to facilitate shrimp exports, while urging the approval of new Ecuadorian products for the Chinese market, including avocados, blueberries, pineapples and poultry, Vistazo reported.

Following the talks, the two countries signed several cooperation agreements covering areas including green industry, economic and trade cooperation, digital economy and public welfare.

Noboa is on a state visit to China from Aug. 16 to 23 at Xi’s invitation as part of a broader tour of Asia.