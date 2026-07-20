Air France extends Beirut flight suspension, halts service to Saudi capital Riyadh, Dubai

Air France said on Monday it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon, until Aug. 2 and temporarily halting services to the Saudi capital Riyadh as well as Dubai due to the security situation in the Near and Middle East.

"The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving," the airline said in a statement, referring to ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran, also affecting other countries in the region.

Air France said flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until July 24 (July 25 for departures from Riyadh), while flights to and from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will be suspended until July 27 (July 28 for departures from Dubai).

The airline said affected passengers are being informed individually.

It also introduced commercial measures allowing customers to cancel or postpone their trips without additional charge, even if their flights have not been cancelled.

Air France reiterated that "the safety of its customers and crews is its utmost priority," adding that it continues to monitor the geopolitical situation and airspace restrictions across the region to ensure flight safety and security.