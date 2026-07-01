Scientists warn further temperature records may be likely in coming months

Global sea surface temperatures hit record levels for June: EU climate service Scientists warn further temperature records may be likely in coming months

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and Copernicus Marine Service (CMEMS) said Wednesday that global sea surface temperatures (SST) have reached record levels for this time of year, surpassing previous highs in 2023 and 2024.

According to Copernicus daily datasets, global SST reached 20.86C (69.5F) on 21 June, slightly above the 20.83C recorded in the same period in 2023 and 2024.

Independent data from the Copernicus Marine Service also confirmed a record value of 21.0C on the same date, exceeding previous records by around 0.1C.

The agencies said the warming reflects both long-term climate change trends and emerging El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific, which were announced by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) earlier this month.

Over the past three years, ocean temperatures between 60°N and 60°S have remained significantly above average, ranging between 0.35C and 0.73C above long-term norms.

In June, anomalies reached record levels for the season, the report added.

Copernicus officials noted that the current conditions may signal the early stages of a stronger El Nino event, which seasonal models suggest could reach levels not seen in decades.

"Current conditions could indicate the beginning of a new phase, leading, once more, to uncharted territory," Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service at ECMWF, said.

He warned that further temperature records may be likely in the coming months.

Copernicus scientists say warmer ocean temperatures can intensify storms, increase evaporation and contribute to extreme rainfall and flooding, while also accelerating sea level rise and stressing marine ecosystems.

They also warned that marine heat waves are becoming more frequent and severe, with potential impacts on fisheries, coastal economies and weather patterns.