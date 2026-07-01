Secretary-General says next week’s Ankara summit will give allies an opportunity to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine

NATO chief warns Russia will remain long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security Secretary-General says next week’s Ankara summit will give allies an opportunity to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine

Russia will continue to pose a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security even after its war against Ukraine ends, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Rutte urged allies to maintain pressure on Moscow, accelerate their defense readiness and invest more heavily in defense industries.

“We must keep up the pressure on Russia. Even when its war against Ukraine ends, Russia will remain a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” Rutte told reporters, adding that the international security environment has become more volatile and complex.

He thanked Germany for its strong financial and military support for Ukraine and said next week’s NATO summit in Ankara will offer allies and partners an opportunity to discuss sustainable, predictable, long-term security assistance for Ukraine.

Rutte underlined that while European countries are providing massive support for Kyiv, continued US support is key to maintaining Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“When it comes to the defense of Ukraine, the US is still indispensable. The flow of key support from the US into Ukraine continues,” Rutte said, stressing the importance of Patriot air defense systems in protecting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure—energy infrastructure and inner cities.



“Only the US can do this at scale, and it is still doing that, and helping in so many other ways, not always to be disclosed in a press conference,” he added.