US private-sector employment sees highest increase since January 2025

US private-sector employment up more than expected in May US private-sector employment sees highest increase since January 2025

US private-sector employment rose by 122,000 in May, exceeding expectations, The ADP Research Institute's data showed on Wednesday.

The figure marks the highest increase in private-sector employment since January 2025.

Market expectations had been for private-sector employment to rise by 118,000.

The data on the increase in private-sector employment in April was revised downward from 109,000 to 105,000.

During this period, employment increased by 114,000 in the services sector and by 8,000 in the manufacturing sector.

