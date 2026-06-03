Trade volume between Türkiye and Ivory Coast more than doubled to surpass $1B in 2025 as Turkish companies expand investments in one of West Africa's leading emerging economies, ambassador says

Turkish business community continues boosting investments in Ivory Coast Trade volume between Türkiye and Ivory Coast more than doubled to surpass $1B in 2025 as Turkish companies expand investments in one of West Africa's leading emerging economies, ambassador says

The Turkish business community is expanding its presence in Ivory Coast, attracted by the country's political stability, secure business environment and strong economic growth, Türkiye's ambassador to Abidjan told Anadolu.

Ivory Coast, one of West Africa's leading economies, has become an increasingly important destination for Turkish investment in sectors including construction, energy, agriculture, food, textiles, logistics and industry.

Around 100 Turkish entrepreneurs are actively operating in the country while exploring new trade and investment opportunities, with bilateral trade volume already exceeding $1.5 billion.

Ambassador Deniz Erdogan Barim stated that the Türkiye–Ivory Coast relations are in “excellent” state with constant mutual visits between the two countries, alongside the “great popularity” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in the country as well as throughout Africa.

Barim said Türkiye has expanded cooperation with Ivory Coast in political affairs, agriculture, health and trade, while also maintaining a strong humanitarian presence through organizations such as the Turkish Diyanet Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent.

“Our trade volume doubled reaching around $1.5 billion and Türkiye is collaborating with the Ivory Coast on exchanging know-how, education, military relations, and defense with around 40 agreements,” she said. “Erdogan set a target of $1 billion for the trade volume between the two countries, and we have not only achieved this figure by 2025 but we exceeded it.”

She said Turkish investment in the country has also increased significantly.

“Turkish investments here are rose, too, with major Turkish firms such as Sanko and Oyak primarily working in cement and ready-mix concrete investments — additionally, a cocoa pressing plant has been established and most recently a chemical plant began operations, with two more investments to come,” she added.

Barim said growing business engagement has been supported by trade delegations and business events held in Ivory Coast.

“This year we’re organizing 12 trade events across all sectors in Abidjan and the Ivory Coast announced its 2026–2030 development plan,” she said. “The Ivorian side is inviting Turkish business organizations and private sector investors to the consultation group meeting to be held here on July 8-9, where infrastructure projects to be included in the development plan will be discussed.”

“Various other countries have also shown intense interest in the Ivory Coast as this is a country attracting investments due to being considered reliable,” she added.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul