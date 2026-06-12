Türkiye's BIST 100 index ends week up Borsa Istanbul earns around 195 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 13,938.48 points, up 1.42% day-by-day.

After starting Friday at 13,912.07 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 194.98 points from Thursday's close.

The BIST 100 index's lowest level was at 13,801.34 points, and its highest was at 14,125.84 during the day.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.6 trillion Turkish liras ($295.2 billion), with a trading volume of 229.3 billion liras ($4.95 billion).

A total of 71 stocks on the index rose and 24 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,221.50 per ounce, while Brent futures were traded for $86.98 as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.2650, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.6155, and the British pound traded for 62.1240 liras.